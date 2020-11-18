Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England set to host India in five tests in 2021

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:30 IST
Cricket-England set to host India in five tests in 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a provisional home schedule for 2021 on Wednesday with a five-match test series against India set to headline the English summer. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also penned in for limited overs matches between June and July before the first test against India on Aug. 4-8 at Trent Bridge. The final test is scheduled to be held in Manchester from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14.

England were the first side to invite teams after the COVID-19 hiatus this year, with matches held in bio-secure bubbles without fans but the ECB hopes to have spectators return to stadiums with general sale tickets available in January. "Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-test series against India as the centrepiece," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"While COVID means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country." The England women's team also plans to host South Africa and New Zealand while the Visually Impaired team takes on Australia in a limited-overs series in August.

Provisional England men's schedule * England v Sri Lanka: Three one-day internationals (ODIs) from June 29

* England v Pakistan: Three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches from July 8 * England v India: Five test matches from Aug. 4

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

3 booked for celebratory firing in UP's Pratapgarh

Police here booked three people in connection with alleged incidents of celebratory firing at two places in the cityPurported videos of the incidents had surfaced on social media after which the action was taken, according to police. Sup...

World's biggest shipper remains wary of pandemic

The worlds biggest shipping company, Denmarks A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that global container volumes increased by around 1 per cent in the third quarter, a faster rebound than expected earlier in the year. However, global demand...

57 per cent Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR

Eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms ADR. Six 43 per cent of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themse...

People thought EC was being 'fool-hardy' by holding Bihar polls, but we lived up to challenge: CEC Sunil Arora

When the Election Commission began preparing for Bihar assembly polls amid the coronavirus pandemic, some felt it was being fool-hardy, but the safe and successful conduct of this massive democratic exercise has given us an across-the-board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020