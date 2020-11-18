Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Ishant bowls at Chinnaswamy Stadium with eyes on Adelaide Test

Pacer Ishant Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he is fit in time for the Test series against Australia that gets underway with the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. Having worked under the watchful eyes of Paras Mhambrey ever since hitting the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the fast bowler underwent a fitness test on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:11 IST
Ind vs Aus: Ishant bowls at Chinnaswamy Stadium with eyes on Adelaide Test
India pacer Ishant Sharma (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Ishant Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he is fit in time for the Test series against Australia that gets underway with the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. Having worked under the watchful eyes of Paras Mhambrey ever since hitting the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the fast bowler underwent a fitness test on Wednesday. ESPN Cricinfo tweeted a video of Ishant in which the fast bowler can be seen going through the passes. "Ishant Sharma bowls at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he looks to prove his fitness for India's Test series against Australia," ESPN Cricinfo wrote.

With India skipper Virat Kohli available only for the first of the four-Test matches against Australia, there is no doubt that the bowlers will have to take up the extra responsibility of giving India the best chances of winning the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 9 said that Ishant, who is out with a left internal oblique muscle tear, is undergoing his rehab and he will be added to India's Test squad once he "fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness".

On Monday, ANI reported that NCA head Rahul Dravid has taken charge to ensure that Ishant works closely with Mhambrey -- the head coach of the U-19 national team and also a pace bowler during his playing days. "As NCA head, Dravid has informed the board that Ishant is working with Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches. Ishant will definitely have a big role to play and his presence will not just give India another strike bowler, but also his experience will bring a lot to the table in Kohli's absence," a source in the know of developments had said.

Unfortunately, Ishant's stint at the NCA last time round didn't go as per plan. The pacer suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in January 2020. While it was believed he was out of the New Zealand tour as he was prescribed rest for six weeks by the Delhi physio, he hit the NCA and was passed by the fitness team in Bengaluru to join the Indian squad for the two-Test series, starting February 21. While Ishant did play the first Test, the ankle injury resurfaced and he had to skip the second Test of the series. The coronavirus-induced lockdown ensured that he had time to work on his body and get back strong for the 13th edition of the IPL for Delhi Capitals. But he again injured himself and had to fly back.

With Dravid keeping an eye on developments, one would believe that a repeat of the February episode won't take place as India need Ishant to play the full series. The Indian squad has already arrived in Australia post the IPL and have started training for the limited-overs series which starts with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The two teams will also play a T20I series after the completion of the three-match ODI series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...

Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi: AAP

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP on Wednesday said despite promising, the Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party AAP spoke...

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on Wednesday, a move Mexico said would restore trust in severely strained security cooperation ...

Hungary PM raps EU 'blackmail' in row over money, rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Wednesday of seeking to blackmail member states that did not toe its line on immigration, two days after he vetoed the blocs multi-year budget and post-COVID recovery packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020