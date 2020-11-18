Left Menu
Sead Kolasinac tests positive for coronavirus

ANI | Sarajevo | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:49 IST
Sead Kolasinac (Photo/ Sead Kolasinac Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday announced that Sead Kolasinac has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, Kolasinac will not take part in the team's Nations League match against Italy. The clash is slated to take place on Thursday.

"After Ibrahim Sehic, another member of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be able to play against Italy tonight due to the coronavirus. It is about Sead Kolasinac who was retested this morning," the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement. "The results of that test have just arrived, which show that our defender is positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus," the statement added. (ANI)

