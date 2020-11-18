Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss demand pay cuts from sports clubs in return for COVID aid

We have to make sure our sporting structure does not go under in the crisis, and we have to build it up again." People who earn up to 148,000 francs would be unaffected by the pay cuts, Amherd said, adding: "We thought a reduction by a fifth was a level that you can justify." Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said sport needed support because of the wider role it plays in society.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:10 IST
Swiss demand pay cuts from sports clubs in return for COVID aid

Switzerland demanded 20% pay cuts from top players and coaches in return for aid to sports clubs pushed to the brink of collapse by vanishing ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government detailed a 350 million Swiss franc ($384 million) loan scheme for top soccer, ice hockey and other clubs who have lost income after virus restrictions forced them to play without spectators. Under the proposals announced on Wednesday, grants of up to 115 million francs will be handed out next year, designed to replace up to two-thirds of lost revenue.

Clubs must also ditch paying dividends for five years and maintain their youth and women's set-ups. "The sport clubs and the professional leagues have been hit hard," Sport Minister Viola Amherd told a news conference in Bern.

"Many clubs are facing an existential threat. We have to make sure our sporting structure does not go under in the crisis, and we have to build it up again." People who earn up to 148,000 francs would be unaffected by the pay cuts, Amherd said, adding: "We thought a reduction by a fifth was a level that you can justify."

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said sport needed support because of the wider role it plays in society. The aid was welcomed by the Swiss Football League, with Chief Executive Claudius Schaefer saying it showed the government recognised the "very difficult" situation of clubs as well as their social and economic importance.

The government also proposed more than doubling a fund for hard-hit companies to 1 billion Swiss francs from 400 million francs previously. Short-time working compensation schemes would be extended, the government said, to include trainees and temporary staff.

Still, it held off for now reactivating its emergency loan guarantee scheme, which supported nearly 17 billion francs in state-backed credits this year. Maurer said the first payments under the hardship fund were expected in December.

"It won't be as fast as in the spring. Hardship cases need to be analysed," Maurer said. "Just giving money and then closing one's eyes, that won't work." ($1 = 0.9106 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 49 per cent women voters in WB draft electoral rolls

The percentage of women voters in West Bengal has reached the nearly 49 per cent mark, as per the draft electoral rolls published by Election Commission on Wednesday. The percentage of women voters in the state is 48.9 per cent, slightly be...

WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC mi...

SC final hearing in Tata vs Shapoorji Pallonji case on December 2

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the final hearing in the Tata Group versus Shapoorji Pallonji Group case will be held on December 2 as certain documents are yet to be submitted.As per an official release, a three-judge bench of the...

Israel, Bahrain cement new ties with pledges of embassies and visas

Bahrain and Israel said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020