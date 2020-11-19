Left Menu
Soccer-Lukaku double sends Belgium into Nations League final four

Lukaku extended his record scoring form for his country with a second-half double as Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne also netted for Belgium. Denmark scored through Jonas Wind after 17 minutes, heading home from close range, and Belgium gifted them a second with a comical own goal credited to keeper Thibaut Courtois four minutes from time.

Reuters | Leuven | Updated: 19-11-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 03:09 IST
Romelu Lukaku underlined his status as Belgium’s key attacker with two goals to help his team book their place in next year’s Nations League finals with a 4-2 home victory over Denmark on Wednesday. Lukaku extended his record scoring form for his country with a second-half double as Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne also netted for Belgium.

Denmark scored through Jonas Wind after 17 minutes, heading home from close range, and Belgium gifted them a second with a comical own goal credited to keeper Thibaut Courtois four minutes from time. Belgium finished five points clear at the top of League A Group 2 and will meet world champions France and former World Cup winners Italy and Spain in the final four next October. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

