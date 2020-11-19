Hockey skipper Manpreet shares special message on International Men's Day

Left Menu
India hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday shared a special message on the occasion of International Men's Day.

ANI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:08 IST
India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh . Image Credit: ANI

India hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday shared a special message on the occasion of International Men's Day. "A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day guys," he said in a video.

Manpreet is currently training with the rest of the Indian squad at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. The Indian squad is sweating it out under chief coach Graham Reid for the upcoming FIH Pro League and the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

International Men's Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19. It is an occasion to celebrate achievements and contributions of men to the nation, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. Earlier in the day, former India batsman Suresh Raina highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes in lifestyle and responsibilities for men.

"For many men, the pandemic has altered the entire lifestyle and responsibilities. Never before have so many men spent so much time deep in the family trenches. With the pandemic came more time at home for everyone. And with that, came more time with their families specially children, getting involved in activities like making lunches, managing schedules, negotiating television and video game time, tending to tantrums and sibling spats," Raina said. (ANI)

