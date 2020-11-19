Left Menu
Ten New Zealand players and support staff, along with as many West Indies players and support staff who have come from the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday, have tested negative for COVID-19.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:22 IST
NZ, Windies' IPL contingent clears COVID-19 tests ahead of T20I series
NZC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ten New Zealand players and support staff, along with as many West Indies players and support staff who have come from the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday, have tested negative for COVID-19. These tests were conducted specifically for the entire IPL contingent that had arrived from the UAE on November 14, ESPNCricinfo reported.

New Zealand and West Indies are slated to lock horns against each other in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on November 27. "The second of three COVID-19 tests for the ten New Zealand players and support staff, and the ten @windiescricket players and support staff currently in managed isolation, have all been returned as negative," the official handle of New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

"The two groups will have their final tests on Day 12 and, results permitting, will leave managed isolation next Thursday, November 26," it added. After clearing the test next week, the IPL contingent can join the rest of their team-mates in the bio-bubble on November 26. As a result of this process, many players of both New Zealand and West Indies will potentially have just one training session ahead of the first T20I.

Last week, Windies players who had arrived in Christchurch earlier were barred from training for the remainder of their two-week managed isolation after players from two different bubbles had broken COVID-19 protocols. For the T20I series against Windies, New Zealand has rested Kane Williamson and Trent Boult. As a result, the side would be led by Tim Southee.

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will prepare for the Test series against West Indies instead. (ANI)

