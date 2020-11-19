Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets to prepare for Test series

The strict protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen India send a combined squad to Australia for the limited-overs as well as the Test series. And Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday hit the nets to prepare for the longest format of the game which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:34 IST
Ind vs Aus: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets to prepare for Test series
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The strict protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen India send a combined squad to Australia for the limited-overs as well as the Test series. And Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday hit the nets to prepare for the longest format of the game which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. With 5840 runs in the longest format of the game, Pujara has been a vital cog in the batting wheel of Team India when it comes to Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a clip from Pujara's training session where the right-handed batsman was not only seen hitting but also leaving balls outside the off-stump. "The wait is over @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout," BCCI tweeted.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney. India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on 21st November 2020.This award will be another in the list of many other national and international...

India Data Centres Draw USD 396 Mn Investment in 2020 So Far - Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Data centre industry revenue grew 3X in last 6 years - from USD 386 mn in 2014 to USD 1.01 bn in 2019 At least USD 7 bn leveraged capital investment committed or in stages of being deployed Indias 126 t...

Book chronicles journey of historic guns in India

International arms expert Robert Elgood explores historic Indian firearms in a new book by focusing on the famed Jodhpur collection that includes the best Indian matchlocks, modern British and American sporting guns, shotguns, revolvers and...

Newly sworn in Bihar education minister, facing corruption allegations, resigns

JDU MLA and newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Mewalal Choudhury on Thursday resigned from his post following allegations of corruption against him. Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020