Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Sri Lanka bowler Zoysa found guilty of three offences under ICC anti-corruption code

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:30 IST
Former Sri Lanka bowler Zoysa found guilty of three offences under ICC anti-corruption code
Former Sri Lanka player. Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal. "Zoysa was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2018 and has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal," ICC said in an official statement.

He remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course. The former cricketer has been found guilty of: Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1. Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Elevator Builders settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 9 lakh

Elevator Builders Pvt Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms with respect to change in its shareholding in Negotium International Trade Ltd, by paying over Rs 9 lakh towards settlement charge...

Want to take bilateral ties with India to new heights: Australian PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said his country plans to take bilateral ties with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. We have plans to take our entire relationship to new heights.In June ...

Pakistan's anti-terror court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in jail in two more cases

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror financing cases. Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US ha...

Germany marks 75th anniversary of landmark Nuremberg trials

Seventy-five years ago, the dock of Courtroom 600 of the Nuremberg Palace of Justice was packed with some of the most nefarious figures of the 20th Century Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop and 18 other high-ranking Nazis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020