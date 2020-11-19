Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Li's headed double gives SIPG winning start in Asian Champions League

Second-half headers from Li Shenglong earned Shanghai SIPG a 2-1 comeback win over Australian champions Sydney FC as the Chinese Super League side made a winning start to their 2020 Asian Champions League campaign in Doha on Thursday. Li scored twice in 16 second-half minutes to give Vitor Pereira’s side victory in their first game of the COVID-19 affected competition to pull Shanghai up into second place in the early standings in Group H.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:50 IST
Soccer-Li's headed double gives SIPG winning start in Asian Champions League

Second-half headers from Li Shenglong earned Shanghai SIPG a 2-1 comeback win over Australian champions Sydney FC as the Chinese Super League side made a winning start to their 2020 Asian Champions League campaign in Doha on Thursday.

Li scored twice in 16 second-half minutes to give Vitor Pereira’s side victory in their first game of the COVID-19 affected competition to pull Shanghai up into second place in the early standings in Group H. Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos top the group with six points having already played twice while Sydney have one point from their 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk Motors earlier in the competition.

The Australians took the lead in the eighth minute when Trent Buhagiar latched on to Costa Barbarouses’ cross to fire his first-time effort into the top corner of Chen Wei’s goal. Barbarouses missed an easier chance in the fourth minute to give Sydney the lead while captain Alex Wilkinson later went close to adding a second for Sydney when his header hit the post.

SIPG started to apply pressure as the half wore on, although it took until the second period for the Chinese side to get the goal they deserved. Aaron Mooy was instrumental in the equaliser, the Australia midfielder curling in an inch-perfect cross from the right for Li to head home at full stretch in the 63rd minute.

SIPG took the lead when Li again netted with his head, this time meeting Yu Hai’s cross from the left. Sydney’s hopes suffered another blow late in the game when goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle was sent off for deliberate handball.

The centralised tournament features 15 teams from east Asia playing in a biosecure bubble in the Qatari capital to complete the 2020 edition of the continental club championship. The remaining group matches will be played until Dec. 4, with the knockouts starting two days later. Doha will also host the final on Dec. 19, with Iranian side Persepolis having already qualified from the western region.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to give 200 days of MNREGA work in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days, in the Left-Wing Extremism LWE-affected Balaghat district of the state to ensur...

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce prevent...

Southern Naval Command chief reviews infrastructure at training institute in TN

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the training infrastructure at the Leadership and Management Training Establishment at INS Agrani here during a two-day visit that concluded on Thursda...

Elevator Builders settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 9 lakh

Elevator Builders Pvt Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms with respect to change in its shareholding in Negotium International Trade Ltd, by paying over Rs 9 lakh towards settlement charge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020