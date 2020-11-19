Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-'Experienced One' Mourinho says everything is now deja vu

Mourinho famously described himself as 'A Special One' when he arrived in England as Chelsea's manager in 2004, having just guided Portuguese club Porto to the Champions League title. The 57-year-old Portuguese has since held coaching positions at Inter Milan and Real Madrid followed by a second stint with Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Spurs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:09 IST
Soccer-'Experienced One' Mourinho says everything is now deja vu

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints should be reflected in a new moniker: 'The Experienced One'. Mourinho famously described himself as 'A Special One' when he arrived in England as Chelsea's manager in 2004, having just guided Portuguese club Porto to the Champions League title.

The 57-year-old Portuguese has since held coaching positions at Inter Milan and Real Madrid followed by a second stint with Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Spurs. Asked how he would describe himself, Mourinho told Tencent Sports in an interview: "The 'Experienced One.' I am very experienced. Basically everything that happens to me in football now is deja vu, is something that has happened to me before.

"There are jobs that you need a special fitness condition like a football player. A 40-year-old does not have the same potential like a 20-or 30-year old, unless you're (AC Milan's Swedish striker) Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "Coaching you just need your brain, an accumulation of experiences and knowledge can only make you better."

Mourinho's Tottenham are second in the Premier League with 17 points, one point behind Leicester City and five ahead of Saturday's visitors Manchester City who have a game in hand.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship; Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer Manchester City manager Guardiola extends contract to 2023Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of th...

India, Luxembourg decide to expand new opportunities for expanding trade and business

India and Luxembourg on Thursday signed three agreements to deepen cooperation in the financial sectors and further vowed to look at new opportunities for expanding trade and business ties as the two countries held a summit after a gap of t...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip as labor market recovery falters

The SP 500 and the Dow edged lower on Thursday as new coronavirus restrictions and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling economic growth in the absence of new stimulus measures. The report from the Labor Depar...

Cycling-Ganna still has COVID-19 after two weeks, warns rule breakers

Italian world champion Filippo Ganna said those who doubt the severity of COVID-19 should give it a try after remaining positive for the virus two weeks after his original test. Ganna, who blazed to gold in the time trial at this years road...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020