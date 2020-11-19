CPL 2020 claims massive audience increase to over 500 million viewers

This year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw an incredible 67 per cent increase in Television, Streaming, and Digital viewership in 2020, reaching 523.5 million viewers and passing half a billion for the first time in the tournament's history. The 2020 CPL was the first franchise T20 tournament to take place since the lockdown and travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19, with all 33 matches played in a secure bubble at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago.

Since the tournament's inception, the Hero CPL has long been regarded as one of the premier events in world cricket and this leap in viewership shows how popular the tournament has become in all corners of the globe. Key drivers include a big linear viewership increase in India of 81 per cent to over 74.9m, growth of 62 per cent in the UK as well as significant increases across the Caribbean, South Africa, and in other key markets in Asia.

The research was independently compiled by YouGov Sport, a division of SMGInsight, one of the world's largest and most respected research firms. "We are delighted to have seen such a massive jump in viewership for 2020, and passing that 500million figure is a huge landmark for us as a tournament. The interest in CPL has never been higher and that puts us in a fantastic position moving into 2021 and beyond," CPL's COO, Pete Russell said in an official statement.

"The tournament has grown in stature and reputation every year and we are certain that will continue to be the case," he added. Trinbago Knight Riders had defeated St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the finals of the tournament to lift the coveted trophy.

With this win, the Trinbago Knight Riders had completed the first perfect season in the history of CPL as the side won its all group-stage matches and then the semifinals and final. This was the fourth CPL title win for the Knight Riders. (ANI)