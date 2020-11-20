Ravi Bopara pulls out of Lanka Premier League

England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has joined the growing list of players who have pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League. Bopara was part of the Jaffna Stallions squad.

"Official announcement English Cricketer @ravibopara (Jaffna Stallions) has pulled out from Lanka Premier League 2020," the official Twitter handle of LPL tweeted. Earlier, Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett opted out of the tournament.

Malinga had pulled out citing inadequate preparation time. The right-arm pacer was one of Galle Gladiators' marquee players and was expected to captain the side. Meanwhile, Plunkett and Gayle were set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the Kandy Tuskers before they opted out of the tournament.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)