Left Menu
Development News Edition

It was a dream to play with Messi, says Rakitic

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic recalled the experience of playing with striker Lionel Messi and called it a 'dream' to play alongside the Blaugrana superstar for so many years.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:20 IST
It was a dream to play with Messi, says Rakitic
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic recalled the experience of playing with striker Lionel Messi and called it a 'dream' to play alongside the Blaugrana superstar for so many years. The Croatian player lauded Messi and said the Argentine is "on another level" to all the greats of the sport that have come before him.

Rakitic moved to Camp Nou from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and went on to appear in over 300 games for the club across all competitions, scoring 35 goals while also providing 42 assists. "One hundred per cent football. It doesn't matter who you are, you just have to watch and enjoy this guy. He's on another level. With all respect to the other greats, there's only one number one - it's Leo. To play 311 games next to him, it was a dream," the midfielder told FIFA.com.

"I enjoyed it so, so much. I just want to say this: 'Thank you for everything, Leo, because you'll never know how much it meant to me to play next to you," he added. The duo enjoyed an effective partnership that garnered four La Liga titles and the Champions League during a six-year period.

Rakitic returned to Sevilla in September after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou but says he will always look back on his time with Barca fondly for both professional and personal reasons. "I got so much out of those six years. I will have Barcelona - the club, the city, the people - in my heart for the rest of my life. My family got bigger there - my youngest daughter was born in Barcelona. I'm really proud of my time there and will always cherish it," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

One held in connection with viral video showing celebratory firing in UP's Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one person in connection with a video that went viral on social media showing people allegedly indulging in celebratory firing on a street in Lucknow.According to Gopal Choudhary, Additional Deputy Com...

HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka's plea against order for probe in graft case against her

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhis plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter. Jus...

Dignity not the cultural capital of rich: Tillotama Shome on 'Is Love Enough? Sir’

Actor Tillotama Shome believes her film Is Love Enough Sir, a delicate love story between two people belonging to different classes, gave her a chance to look at the world with a more equal heart and eyes. The film was all set to be release...

Titan shares gain on business growth

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday touched a 52-week high and closed in the green after the company reported growth in businesses. The scrip opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,279 and then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345 on the BSE. It se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020