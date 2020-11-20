Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bowlers will decide fate of India-Australia contest, feels Zaheer

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in their last Test series Down Under in 2018-19 in the absence of Warner and Smith, as both the players were serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering scandal. "Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under," the former India fast bowler said in a release issued by official broadcasters of the series, Sony Pictures Sports Network.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:36 IST
Bowlers will decide fate of India-Australia contest, feels Zaheer

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan believes bowlers will decide the fate of this summer's India-Australia contest as both the teams boast of some of the world's finest bowlers in their squads. The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a full series that includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals followed by a four-Test rubber. The tour will start with the ODIs here on November 27.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, to name a few, up their ranks, both India and Australia have formidable bowling attacks. "The Australian pitches have always had good bounce and pace, so I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard," said Zaheer, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team. "When someone talks about the top line bowlers in the world right now, the names of the players that come to our mind will all be on the pitch in this series," he added. Zaheer also said that India are set to face a stern test in Australia this summer due to the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner. India had defeated Australia 2-1 in their last Test series Down Under in 2018-19 in the absence of Warner and Smith, as both the players were serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering scandal.

"Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under," the former India fast bowler said in a release issued by official broadcasters of the series, Sony Pictures Sports Network. "There are no favourites going into the series as both the sides have quality batting and bowling line-up in their squad and that is what will make the upcoming tour interesting and exciting to watch." Zaheer's thoughts were echoed by Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath, who also feels that the Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough competition this time around.

"The Indian cricket team will face a much tougher Australian team now that Smith and Warner are back but the Indian team is equally strong and have an aggressive mentality and determination to win the series," said McGrath, who has staggering 563 Test wickets. "The current Indian team has got the confidence of playing in Australian conditions now and they know how to do it as they've been successful here in the last tour." Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too feels the same. "Australia's Test team will be stronger than it was on India's previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India's bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under," he said.

Sony on Friday also announced the return of its show 'Extraaa Innings', which will feature former players like McGrath, Manjrekar, Ajay Jadeja, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer, Nick Knight, Mohammad Kaif, Murali Karthik, Vivek Razdan, Ajit Agarkar and Vijay Dahiya apart from Harsha Bhogle, Arjun Pandit and Erin Holland..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones amid COVID-19 spike

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for COVID-19 in containment and densely packed areas of the city commenced on Friday. The survey will be complet...

Delhi HC notice to CBI on Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging trial court's order in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on BJP leader Maneka Gandhis plea, challenging a trial court order rejecting closure report and directing the investigating agency to further probe a co...

Three held for stealing equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs from mobile towers in Pune

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs and several other items on Thursday by the Crime Branch Unit. Out of the three arrested, two were identified as Sufran Raj age 40 and Mahesh Parit Age...

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020