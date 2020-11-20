Left Menu
Development News Edition

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

Lobera during the pre-season media meet had advocated attacking brand of football but said the team needed to strike a balance between attack and defence. "It is very important to play attacking football.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:53 IST
New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City have never won the coveted trophy and would be hoping that there is a turnaround in fortune under new coach Sergio Lobera, who had guided FC Goa to Super Cup win in 2019 apart from his contribution in an ISL runners-up finish despite several run-ins with his old club. Lobera during the pre-season media meet had advocated attacking brand of football but said the team needed to strike a balance between attack and defence.

"It is very important to play attacking football. Obviously, we need balance. In football, it's not possible only to attack, you need balance between attack and defence," Lobera had said. Mumbai have two good strikers in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre who can prove to be more than handful for any opposition. The team has roped in utility midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, England-born Japanese Cy Goddard and their roles as feeders will be important in the larger context of the game.

Lobera has multiple options in Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others. The inclusion of Mandar Rao Dessai has bolstered the team's defence and he coupled with the likes of Sarthak Golui, Senegalese Mourtada Fall and Mohamad Rakip are ready thwart any attacking line-up.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC under new coach Gerard Nus, would also be aiming for redemption after a poor last season. No wonder, 'The Highlanders' will expect their foreign players to pull their weight with much depending on former Anderlecht and Queens Park Rangers striker Idrissa Sylla and former Ghanaian international Kwesi Appaiah.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. According to an official...

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration. The museum visit came ...

MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills. His statement comes days after state Ener...

Sterling edges higher on renewed Brexit deal hopes

Sterling edged higher against the euro and the dollar after an European Union official said the bloc and Britain are very close to agreement on most issues even if they are still at odds over three main points.Britain left the EU in January...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020