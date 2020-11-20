Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13 has been 'biggest ever in terms of viewership', says Star India Sports Head

Star India Sports Head Sanjog Gupta is delighted with the success of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that it was the "biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:21 IST
IPL 13 has been 'biggest ever in terms of viewership', says Star India Sports Head
IPL 2020 has set a viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23% versus 2019. . Image Credit: ANI

Star India Sports Head Sanjog Gupta is delighted with the success of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that it was the "biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales." "It's the biggest IPL the nation has seen and the response from fans and advertisers has been stupendous. The record-breaking opening week gave us the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record-breaking season. We are extremely delighted that this season has been the biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales.

"Enhanced story-telling, localisation, contextually relevant marketing and technology innovations formed the pillars of our offering. We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and amongst kids," he said in a statement. From swashbuckling young talent, exciting clashes, to nail-biting double super overs in a single day, the 13th edition of the tournament was nothing short of electrifying. With fans enjoying matches from the comfort of their homes, IPL 2020 has set a viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23 per cent versus 2019. Television viewership reached an outstanding 31.57 mn.

Capitalizing on the regional appeal, five independent language channel offerings -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada, contributed immensely to the increased viewership growth of IPL 2020. The regional offering across languages has been received well by viewers and has increased the viewership by 28 per cent over last year. Sanjog also said: "Season 13 witnessed some explosive matches which were aptly supplemented by innovative programming, world-class production -- both remote and on-ground. This wouldn't have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE."

With fans enjoying the matches from the comfort of their homes, Star took it upon them to make sure fans of all ages and demographics were hooked to the 2020 edition. Star India's effort to offer unmatched engagement for its viewers with state-of-the-art product innovations such as surround in-stadia fan cheer, specialized broadcast feeds, and fan walls has received a great response and got fans closer to the game than ever before. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive inde...

Poland finds COVID-19 cases among mink farm workers

Poland has found 18 cases of coronavirus among mink farm workers as it continues tests among the animals, but does not believe the workers were infected by the animals, sanitary and veterinary authorities said. Poland, which is a major prod...

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020