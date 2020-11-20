Rugby-Fiji's clash with Scotland cancelled following COVID-19 positives

The Autumn Nations Cup clash between Scotland and Fiji scheduled to take place at Murrayfield on Nov. 28 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in the Fiji squad, organisers said on Friday.

Fiji's clash with Italy on Saturday had been called off following 29 positive COVID-19 cases within the squad and their game against France had suffered a similar fate. France were awarded a 28-0 victory and a bonus point.