Three cricketers and an official test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bengal T20 Challenge

"A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive," CAB said in a media statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:14 IST
Three cricketers, including Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengal T20 Challenge beginning on November 24. Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive.

Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown. "A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive," CAB said in a media statement. "They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment," it added.

The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbyes..

