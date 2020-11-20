Golf-Blaauw takes one-shot lead into third round of Joburg Open

South African Jacques Blaauw shot an eight under par 63 to grab a one shot lead after the second round of a rain-hampered Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Friday.

Blaauw’s round included seven birdies and an eagle as he added to his first round 68 on Thursday for an overall 13-under-par total of 129. He has a one shot lead over first round leader Wilco Nienaber in the European Tour event.

Canadian Aaron Cockerill was a further two shots back on 10-under-par along with Denmark’s Joachim Hansen, who was unable to complete his round after an afternoon thunderstorm halted play for over an hour, forcing several others to return early on Saturday to complete their round. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)