Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer gives injury update on Lindelof

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update on defender Victor Lindelof, saying his back is not "great".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:33 IST
Solskjaer gives injury update on Lindelof
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (Photo/ Victor Lindelof Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update on defender Victor Lindelof, saying his back is not "great". Lindelof has been an integral part of Manchester United under Solskjaer. He has started in six of United's seven games in the Premier League this season.

The Swedish international has been dealing with a back problem off late and he will need to prove his fitness if he wants to play the match against West Brom. "We'll have to check Victor tomorrow because his back is not great. He had it last season as well, and I think it's more to do with when the games come thick and fast. I think when he gets a few days of extra recovery he should be all right," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Lindelof played twice for Sweden over the international break recently and he reported discomfort during the 4-2 defeat to France. "He felt really well and comfortable in the first game for Sweden, after the rest in the friendly game. Then he started feeling it again against France and the games are coming thick and fast. It is an issue that we have to manage but hopefully we don't have to do any surgery or anything serious," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United have had a rocky start to their Premier League 2020-21 season and are currently at the 14th position, eight points behind leaders Leicester City. The club will next take on West Brom later today in the Premier League. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt's 'Torbaaz' to premiere on Netflix next month

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz will make its debut on streamer Netflix on December 11. Torbaaz was part of Netflixs lineup of 17 original stories which was announced in July. The list also included Bollywood titles Ludoand Mira Nairs series ...

Tibetan govt-in-exile President Lobsong Sangay visits White House, creates history

Dr Lobsang Sangay, President of Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday formally entered the United States White House, a historic feat for the Central Tibetan Administration CTA. According to a release from the office of Tibet in Washington,...

Minor girl burnt to death in Peshawar

In another heinous example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in Peshawars Badaber town, with evidence suggesting that she was dragged into nearby field before her body was recovered, police said on Friday....

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020