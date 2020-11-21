Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka Cricket and ICC Anti-Corruption Units to monitor LPL 2020

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:52 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket and ICC Anti-Corruption Units to monitor LPL 2020
LPL Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday. Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit (SLC ACU) in collaboration with the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit (ICC ACU) is administering the anti-corruption initiatives at the LPL 2020, and relevant officials will be present and vigilant at every match, event and, official functions throughout the tournament at the venue and the hotel.

The participants, (players and officials) of the league are obliged to report any corrupt approaches, as and when it happens to the Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs) appointed for the LPL, and such reports will be dealt with strict confidentiality by the Anti-Corruption Unit in place. SLC CEO Ashley De Silva has laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament and sought team owners and officials' support towards it.

"We requested them to ensure that the players and officials, follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and, work towards holding a clean and fair tournament," De Silva said in an official statement. The SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units will maintain a 24x7 hotline during the entire period of the tournament to receive information pertaining to any suspicious or corrupt activity, and, also conduct Anti-Corruption Education Programs for all the players and officials, before commencing of the tournament.

"Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the Government's Security agencies, as and when required to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity," De Silva said. LPL's inaugural season will start next week with five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna competing in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

Also Read: Liam Plunkett pulls out of LPL, Kandy Tuskers confirms

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

The Ethiopian government said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region, and rebuffed an African diplomatic push to mediate.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Ab...

DC unveils new Batman statue in Burbank

A new statue of DCs Dark Knight was unveiled in Burbank, California on Friday afternoon local time. The statue of the caped crusader is based on DC chief creative officer Jim Lees rendition of the character from the comic book storyline Hus...

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling

Fitbits most advanced smartwatch Senseand Versa 3 are getting Fitbit OS 5.1 software update that improves the health capabilities and convenience features of both the premium smartwatches.The new update enhances the blood oxygen-monitoring ...

PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing. A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020