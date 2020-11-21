ISL 7: Ferrando looks to break Goa FC's six-game losing streak against Bengaluru FC

FC Goa have not defeated Bengaluru FC in six of their last seven clashes and the Gaurs will be hoping to break the losing streak under new head coach Juan Ferrando. Bengaluru FC have not only retained their core from last season but also further strengthened their squad. The statistics favour the Bengaluru based franchise but Ferrando doesn't want to dwell on the past.

"I know the history of Bengaluru FC against FC Goa. I know what happened in the last games. But this is a new team, a new chapter, a new moment of the season," Ferrando said in an official statement. Carles Cuadrat who is yet to taste defeat against FC Goa as head coach will be aiming to keep his record intact, with his side unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts.

"I don't know Juan Ferrando personally but I know all the Spanish coaches have a good formation and are very studious about opponents, tactics, and strategy," the 52-year-old said. "I'm sure they will be working really hard to have a plan against us, so I'm expecting a very tactical game," Cuadrat added.

The two teams will lock horns in match three of ISL 7 at the JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Margao on Sunday. (ANI)