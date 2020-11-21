Alpine skiing-Shiffrin climbs podium on return to World Cup circuit

Left Menu
"It felt like my first victory; it's a really special day," three-times World Cup overall champion Shiffrin, who last raced in January, told usskiandsnowboard.org https://usskiandsnowboard.org/news/shiffrin-second-world-cup-return-finds-joy-ski-racing-again.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin marked her return to the Alpine ski World Cup circuit after a gap of 300 days with a second-place finish in the slalom in Levi, Finland, on Saturday. The 25-year-old American missed last month's season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, with a back injury but showed no signs of the problem, finishing 0.18 seconds behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova who clocked a total of one minute 50.11 seconds after her two runs.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger took third place. "It felt like my first victory; it's a really special day," three-time World Cup overall champion Shiffrin, who last raced in January, told usskiandsnowboard.org https://usskiandsnowboard.org/news/shiffrin-second-world-cup-return-finds-joy-ski-racing-again.

Shiffrin had been set to return to competitive action in March for the final races of the 2019-20 season after taking more than a month out following the death of her father Jeff but the COVID-19 crisis ended the season prematurely. "A good thing was that a lot of the feeling today was similar to what I felt in the past. Maybe that means I didn't lose it all -- my ability to ski fast or to try to be strong and come back... be hungry and competitive," she added.

"One of the big reasons I wanted to come back and the race was to see if this was something I could still do. And we're here and it was okay. I still enjoyed it. That's good." The women will be back in action on Sunday for the second slalom race of the weekend.

