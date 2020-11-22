Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday. Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement scrum-half Rhys Webb and flyhalf Callum Sheedy scored his first points in a Wales jersey with a conversion and two penalties as the home side laboured to a victory that will ease the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales remained third in Group A, five points behind leaders England, who they host next Saturday, and they handed debuts to flanker James Botham, grandson of former England cricketer Ian, scrumhalf Kieran Hardy, centre Johnny Williams and teenage flyhalf Ioan Lloyd. Georgia showed improvement from their 40-0 drubbing by England last time out, but was surprisingly outmuscled in the scrum and have now scored only seven points in their last three tests.