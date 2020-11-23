Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner backs Burns to continue as opening partner

Australia's David Warner says Will Pucovski has batted himself into contention for a spot at the top of the order in the first test against India but questioned whether it would be the right call to break up his opening partnership with Joe Burns.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:39 IST
Cricket-Warner backs Burns to continue as opening partner

Australia's David Warner says Will Pucovski has batted himself into contention for a spot at the top of the order in the first test against India but questioned whether it would be the right call to break up his opening partnership with Joe Burns. Victoria's Pucovski, 22, has been included in Australia's 17-man squad for the four-test series against India after amassing 495 runs in two Sheffield Shield matches.

He will have another chance to impress when he faces India's bowlers in a tour match in Sydney from Dec. 6, a game that is being viewed as a "bat-off" with incumbent opener Burns, who has not managed a fifty in his last five innings. "If they go the way of Will, he has been batting fantastic and been in and out of the test squad," Warner said. "He is in the right frame of mind at the moment. It probably is an opportunity for him to come into the team.

"But as we know it's harder to get out of this team than get in. I didn't think Joe did anything wrong last summer. We had some great partnerships. "That's what you want from your opening partnership. And at the end of the day I have to be happy with it and embrace whoever they pick."

Burns and Warner average over 50 at the top of the order and their partnership helped Australia whitewash Pakistan and New Zealand during the last home summer. "I have batted time with Joe together in the middle. I know exactly what we are about when we're out there," Warner added. "We won a lot of games last year. For me you don't break something that is working."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha education minister defends merging of schools, LoP alleges failure of govt

A day after Odisha Assembly erupted in a huge ruckus over a government decision involving over 7000 schools, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday said that the state government is trying to improve the teaching env...

With 71 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Moscow's toll rises to 8,379

Moscow Russia, November 23 ANISputnik Moscow has registered 71 deaths of patients infected with the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capitals death toll to 8,379, the citys coronavirus response centre said in a statemen...

G20 leaders commend Japan's determination to host Olympic, Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the worlds leaders on Sunday voiced their support for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 at the virtual G20 Leaders Summit. The final declaration of the Summit said As a symbol of human...

Anthony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

Anthony J Blinken, one of President-elect Joe Bidens closest foreign policy advisors, is expected to be nominated as Secretary of State in the incoming Biden administration, succeeding President Donald Trumps top aide Micheal Pompeo. As the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020