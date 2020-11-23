Left Menu
Diogo Jota scripts new club record in win against Leicester City

Diogo Jota scripted a new record on Monday by becoming the first player to score in his first four top-flight home matches for Liverpool.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:52 IST
Liverpool's Diogo Jota (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With this dominating win, Liverpool also set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home. The victory over Leicester City means Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home. This Reds team have now moved clear of the previous best of 63 successive league matches without a loss at Anfield under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981. The reigning champions have won 53 and drawn 11 of those 64 games, scoring 169 goals and conceding 42.

With this dominating win, Liverpool also set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home. The victory over Leicester City means Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home. This Reds team have now moved clear of the previous best of 63 successive league matches without a loss at Anfield under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981. The reigning champions have won 53 and drawn 11 of those 64 games, scoring 169 goals and conceding 42.

During the match, Jonny Evans scored an own goal in the 21st minute, handing Liverpool a 1-0 lead. Jota and Roberto Firmino then netted one goal each in the 41st and 86th minute respectively to guide their side to a comfortable win. The victory moves Liverpool up to second place on the Premier League table with 20 points, behind Tottenham on goal difference. Liverpool will now take on Atalanta in the Champions League on November 26. (ANI)

