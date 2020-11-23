Left Menu
Arteta wants players to be more 'ruthless' after goalless draw against Leeds United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that there is not a lack of attacking players in his side but they have to be "more ruthless".

23-11-2020
Arteta wants players to be more 'ruthless' after goalless draw against Leeds United
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that there is not a lack of attacking players in his side but they have to be "more ruthless". Arteta's remarks came after his team witnessed a goalless draw against Leeds United here on Sunday.

"It worries me obviously because we need goals and we need a lot of goals to win football matches and to be the top team that we want to be - without that it's impossible," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "It doesn't matter how good we are defensively. It's not a lack of attacking players that we have, because we have attacking players on the pitch all the time, but we need some moments where we have to make decisions earlier, better and they have to be more ruthless. But it's the most difficult thing in football and sometimes we go through these patches and we have to overcome them and I have to help the players to do it as quick as possible," he added.

Arsenal are currently placed on the 11th spot on the Premier League table with 13 points from nine games. The club will now take on Molde in the Europa League on November 26. (ANI)

