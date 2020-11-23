Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City must be careful in managing Aguero, says Guardiola

Aguero injured his hamstring in City's 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United last month, only a week after making his first start of the season following knee surgery. He was an unused substitute in City's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, which left them 13th.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:13 IST
Soccer-Man City must be careful in managing Aguero, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Sergio Aguero's importance to the team but says he will not rush the Argentine striker back into action. Aguero injured his hamstring in City's 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United last month, only a week after making his first start of the season following knee surgery.

He was an unused substitute in City's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, which left them 13th. Guardiola's side have scored only 10 goals in eight league games, 17 fewer than at the same stage last season. They have also failed to score more than once in each of their last six Premier League games.

"I will not say we don't need Sergio -- we need him. But Sergio, at 32, was five months injured with a difficult and dangerous injury," Guardiola said. "He came back for 50/55 minutes and was injured again. "I want him to be fit because I know what he has done in the Premier League -- he is important for us. But we have to be careful and make sure that he doesn't come back and get injured again.

"We have to wait for the right moment to put him back. Hopefully, he can come back and maintain the regularity to play games." City face Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Lady of Odisha dies, tributes pour in

Sushila Devi, the wife of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, died at a private hospital here following a brief illness, officials said on Monday. The first lady of the state, who was 75, breathed her last on Sunday night, they said.With profound ...

Former Maha energy minister burns 'inflated' power bills

BJP leader and former Maharashtra energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule burnt electricity bills here on Monday to protest against the state government for not giving relief to consumers who complained of inflated power bills during the p...

Fast track approval process to increase jobs, build houses

The Government is taking action to increase jobs, speed up the economic recovery and build houses by putting three more projects through its fast track approval process.Its great to see that the fast-track consenting process is working. Tod...

Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode. Smith allayed doubt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020