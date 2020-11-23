Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Warner backs Burns to continue as his opening partner for first Test

Australian batsman David Warner feels Joe Burns has done nothing wrong but asserted that selectors will have the final call as to who will be his opening partner for the first Test against India slated to begin from December 17.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-11-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 11:38 IST
Ind vs Aus: Warner backs Burns to continue as his opening partner for first Test
Australian batsmen David Warner and Joe Burns. Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman David Warner feels Joe Burns has done nothing wrong but asserted that selectors will have the final call as to who will be his opening partner for the first Test against India slated to begin from December 17. Victoria batsman Will Pucovski has hogged the limelight after he smashed two double centuries in Sheffield Shield this season and was eventually named in the Test squad last week.

Pucovski's fine form with the bat and contrasting struggles of Burns had opened up the debate for the opening slot with David Warner in the Australian side. "I think with me and Joe, we've done that over the past few years. I've known Joe for a long time, we've played out in the middle together, we know each other's game very well, but it's upon the selectors to pick the right person to fit that position," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"If they go the way of Will, he's batting fantastic, he's been in and out of the Test squad and he removed himself with some sad times with his mental stuff. So for him he's in the right frame of mind at the moment, it probably is an opportunity for him to come into the team," he added. Warner and Burns average 50.55 from 27 stands with six-century partnerships but the left-handed batsman says the final call be upon the selectors and he has to embrace it.

"But as we know it's harder to get out of this team than get in, so whoever they go with, I'll be well and truly happy with, as long as the person who comes in does their job," Warner said. "At the moment I didn't think Joe did anything wrong last summer, we put on some great partnerships, averaged over 60 and that's what you want from your opening partnership. It's upon the selectors to pick their team and I've got to be happy with that and embrace it," he added.

Last week, former skipper Ricky Ponting had said Australia should stick with Burns over Pucovski for the first Test. India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last years anti-government protests. Won...

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

As instances of phishing, fraud and unauthorised access by cybercriminals become increasingly more commonplace in New Zealand, a newly-launched tool is assisting small and medium businesses around the country with a way to fight back, with ...

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Shares of Reliance Industries RIL jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the companys proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Futu...

Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of violations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020