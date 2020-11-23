Left Menu
India defender Adil Khan named Hyderabad FC captain

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez also announced former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, Spanish striker Aridane Santana and Brazillian Joao Victor as his other captains who will fill in the leadership role in the absence of Khan. "Adil will be joined by Aridane Santana, Subrata Paul and Joao Victor who form the leadership group and have been announced as the second, third and fourth captains respectively," a release from Hyderabad FC said.

Updated: 23-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:41 IST
India international Adil Khan was on Monday named captain of Hyderabad FC for the ongoing Indian Super League. The 32-year-old Khan, who plays as a defender as well as a defensive midfielder, has earned over 10 caps for India since making his debut in 2012.

He is known for his equalising header from a corner in India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a 2022 World Cup qualifying round match in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata last year. Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez also announced former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, Spanish striker Aridane Santana and Brazillian Joao Victor as his other captains who will fill in the leadership role in the absence of Khan.

"Adil will be joined by Aridane Santana, Subrata Paul and Joao Victor who form the leadership group and have been announced as the second, third and fourth captains respectively," a release from Hyderabad FC said. On the field, the leadership group will follow the sequence, where in the absence of the first captain from action, the armband will be worn by the next captain in order.

"It's a massive responsibility to be named captain of Hyderabad FC, but it's one I will relish. We have been working hard so far in preseason under our coaches and it's time now time for action," said Khan who has been named as a captain of a team for the first time in his career. "It's going to be a challenging season, but all of us at Hyderabad FC are ready," he added.

Adil, who joined Hyderabad FC in the club's debut ISL season, has signed a three-year extension till 2023 back in January..

