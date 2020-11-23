Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fulham in a spot of bother after latest penalty fiasco

"Ivan is an exceptional penalty taker and last time I was in this situation with Ade's, I was angry and disappointed with the way we missed it, but today these things can happen." Fulham's problems from the spot go beyond this season and they have missed five of their last eight penalty kicks in the league, leaving Parker considering his options ahead of their trip to Leicester City next Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:34 IST
Soccer-Fulham in a spot of bother after latest penalty fiasco

Fulham supporters will be forgiven for thinking their penalty takers are cursed after winger Ivan Cavaleiro became the third player to miss from the spot this season for the promoted Premier League side. With his team awarded a spot kick while trailing 3-1 at home to Everton on Sunday, Portuguese Cavaleiro slipped in his run-up, kicked the ball onto his own foot and watched it balloon over the crossbar.

Cavaleiro was only entrusted penalty duties after Aleksandar Mitrovic struck the bar at Sheffield United and Ademola Lookman failed with an attempted 'Panenka' chip - made famous by Czech Antonin Panenka - late in the defeat by West Ham United. Disgruntled fans on social media came down hard on Cavaleiro and described his effort against Everton as a 'John Terry' after the former England defender's miss for Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United.

"If you want to nullify Fulham's goal threat just give us a penalty," English television presenter Richard Osman said on Twitter. While Lookman faced manager Scott Parker's wrath for his howler last time out, there was only sympathy for Cavaleiro.

"You couldn't have written it. All I can say is that over the last 10 days we've put things in place and worked tirelessly in terms of preparation and understanding the process," Parker told reporters. "Ivan is an exceptional penalty taker and last time I was in this situation with Ade's, I was angry and disappointed with the way we missed it, but today these things can happen."

Fulham's problems from the spot go beyond this season and they have missed five of their last eight penalty kicks in the league, leaving Parker considering his options ahead of their trip to Leicester City next Monday. Ex-Fulham and Liverpool player Danny Murphy, who converted 18 of his 19 Premier League penalties, had words of advice.

"The angle's too narrow (on Cavaleiro's approach). We both know he slipped. It's an unorthodox way of taking a penalty. Get your foot behind it. Whoever's going to take the next one," Murphy told the BBC.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator reviews Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

The UK government on Monday said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agencys MHRA is reviewing data from PfizerBioNTech to determine whether its COVID-19 vaccine meets robust standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness...

Drive-ins let Dutch kids have socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas

Coronavirus is changing the face of end-of-year childrens festivities in the Netherlands, with drive-ins being used to give kids a socially distanced meeting with St. Nicholas Sinterklaas and his helpers. Its a nice alternative, so that we ...

Soccer-Time for Neymar and Mbappe to step up for injury-hit PSG

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will need to rediscover their Champions League scoring touch when an injury-hit Paris St Germain take on RB Leipzig in Group H on Tuesday.Both strikers have just resumed playing after injury layoffs but Neymar has n...

WHO welcomes news on AstraZeneca vaccine, awaits trial data

The news on Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine results is encouraging and we look forward to seeing the data as we do with other promising results of recent weeks, the World Health Organizations chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020