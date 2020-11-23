Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-IFAB says final decision on handball remains with referee

"It was re-emphasised that the final judgment remains with the referee and not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence," IFAB said following a virtual meeting with the Football and Technical Advisory panels. "In terms of a definition of the term 'unnaturally bigger', referees should judge the position of the hand/arm in relation to the player's movement in that phase of play."

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-IFAB says final decision on handball remains with referee

Soccer's rule-making body IFAB has clarified its new handball rules following a series of controversial decisions since its introduction last year, saying on Monday that the final judgment remains with the referee. Following changes to the law in 2019, handball can be awarded in cases where the player's arm has made the body "unnaturally bigger" or if it is raised above the shoulder, whether it was intentional or not.

The idea was to make the law clearer but many in the game, including UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, believe it has had the opposite effect. The previous, established handball law relied primarily on referees making a judgment as to whether a handball was intentional or not.

IFAB's Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP) said in a statement https://www.theifab.com/news/proposals-for-additional-substitution-trials-in-cases-of-suspected-concussion-supported-by-the-ifabs-advisory-panels that there was a need for clarification as the interpretation of handball incidents "has not always been consistent" despite the revised 2019-20 wording. "It was re-emphasised that the final judgment remains with the referee and not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence," IFAB said following a virtual meeting with the Football and Technical Advisory panels.

"In terms of a definition of the term 'unnaturally bigger', referees should judge the position of the hand/arm in relation to the player's movement in that phase of play."

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Ravens report multiple COVID-19 cases, close practice facility

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating and as a result the team was closing its practice facility. We have started the process of contact tracing, ...

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020