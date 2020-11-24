Left Menu
Zaha misses clash against Burnley due to positive coronavirus test

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha missed the club's clash against Burnley after testing positive for coronavirus.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:56 IST
Wilfried Zaha (Photo/ Wilfried Zaha Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha missed the club's clash against Burnley after testing positive for coronavirus. While confirming the positive result of Zaha, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the player is "not feeling particularly ill".

"He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test. He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately, the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures," the club's official website quoted Hodgson as saying prior to kick-off. Michy Batshuayi was named in the squad, replacing Zaha. During the Premier League clash on Monday, Crystal Palace suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley. (ANI)

