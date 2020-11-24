Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

Premier League has confirmed eight new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:38 IST
Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League has confirmed eight new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing. Premier League, in a statement, said 1,530 players and club staff were tested from November 16 to November 22.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the league said on Monday. Premier League said that the players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial; China launches robotic spacecraft to retrieve rocks from the moon and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trialSiemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station which will be ...

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020