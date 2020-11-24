Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Diamond League announces calendar for 2021 season

2021 Diamond League calendar: Rabat - May 23 Doha - May 28 Rome - June 4 Oslo - June 10 Stockholm - July 4 Monaco - July 9 London - July 13 Shanghai - Aug. 14 Eugene - Aug. 21 China - Aug. 22 Lausanne - Aug. 26 Paris - Aug. 28 Brussels - Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:30 IST
Athletics-Diamond League announces calendar for 2021 season

The Diamond League on Tuesday released its provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will consist of 14 athletics meetings beginning in Rabat in May and ending in Zurich in September. Doha will stage a meeting on May 28 after which Rome will host the first European event of the season on June 4, with Oslo hosting a week later. Meetings in Stockholm, Monaco and London are scheduled for the first two weeks of July.

After a one-month break for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, action will resume in Shanghai on Aug. 14. Eugene will host its first Diamond League meeting on Aug. 21, with China to hold its second event of the season the following day.

The final leg will take place in Europe with meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zurich from Sept. 8-9. The calendar remains provisional and is subject to changes depending on the global health situation, the Diamond League said.

The 2020 calendar was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several events cancelled and others rescheduled. 2021 Diamond League calendar:

Rabat - May 23 Doha - May 28

Rome - June 4 Oslo - June 10

Stockholm - July 4 Monaco - July 9

London - July 13 Shanghai - Aug. 14

Eugene - Aug. 21 China - Aug. 22

Lausanne - Aug. 26 Paris - Aug. 28

Brussels - Sept. 3 Zurich - Sept. 8-9

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-corporator, others booked for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in UP

An FIR has been registered against a former corporator and others for allegedly hindering the Lucknow Municipal Corporation LMC team from carrying out anti-encroachment drive at Lalkuan locality in Hussainganj area here, police said on Tues...

Travel, commodity stocks boost London shares on vaccine hopes

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by commodity stocks as investors remained hopeful of a swift economic recovery based on positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while travel stocks gained after England sought to shorten quarantine with ...

Kerala HC awaits further development on Police Act, adjourns hearing to Nov 25

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday posted the hearing to tomorrow on the petitions challenging Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act to await further developments in the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji ...

Playing 2023 ODI WC in India definitely one of my goals, says Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he is hopeful of playing the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. His remark comes as Taylor is just five games away from becoming New Zealands most-capped international cricketer, across all thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020