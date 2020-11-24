Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales lose Moriarty but duo back in training ahead of England

Moriarty failed to recover from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the autumn series of matches and he will not feature in the remaining two games, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed on Tuesday. Better news for coach Wayne Pivac was the return of Faletau, though his replacement at number eight for the 18-0 victory over Georgia last weekend, Aaron Wainwright, was one of the stand-out performers in an otherwise limp team display.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:07 IST
Rugby-Wales lose Moriarty but duo back in training ahead of England

Wales have released injured loose forward Ross Moriarty from their squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup showdown with England in Llanelli on Saturday, but have welcomed back Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau to training. Moriarty failed to recover from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the autumn series of matches and he will not feature in the remaining two games, the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed on Tuesday.

Better news for coach Wayne Pivac was the return of Faletau, though his replacement at number eight for the 18-0 victory over Georgia last weekend, Aaron Wainwright, was one of the stand-out performers in an otherwise limp team display. Navidi has also not played since the Six Nations defeat by England in March having struggled with hamstring issues over the last year or so, but like Faletau trained fully with the squad on Monday and Tuesday.

Loose forward Justin Tipuric is undergoing concussion protocols and remains touch and go after he received a swinging arm to the face from Georgia’s Beka Saginadze that forced him from the field. It has been a disappointing run for Pivac, with the victory over Georgia ending a six-match losing streak. Wales, however, do still have the slimmest of chances of topping their Autumn Nations Cup Group A.

England lead the pool on nine points, with Ireland and Wales both on four. Another win, a draw or defeat with a bonus point would leave Eddie Jones’s team safely top of the pile. For Wales to finish above them they would have to overturn their current 56-point deficit and points scored deficit, which would require a minimum victory margin of 29, assuming that win includes four tries.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bolsters consumer arsenal for collective redress

The European Parliament approved a landmark set of rules on Tuesday to enable consumers to pursue collective lawsuits against companies in the bloc. EU lawmakers said the collective redress directive would protect consumers from scandals su...

Polish ski slopes set to open, but only local skiers for now

Polish ski slopes look set to reopen this winter, but only for local people during the coming school holidays because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The government said at the weekend it was allowing shopping centres to reopen in the run-...

China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021 -Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expected that economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on growth in 2020. Speaking at a news conference with the ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020