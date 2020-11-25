Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sevilla reach Champions League last 16 with 2-1 win at Krasnodar

Sevilla reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a stoppage-time goal by Munir El Haddadi snatched a 2-1 win at Krasnodar in the Group E clash on Tuesday. The result left Europa League holders Sevilla second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference and nine ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennais.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 03:00 IST
Soccer-Sevilla reach Champions League last 16 with 2-1 win at Krasnodar

Sevilla reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a stoppage-time goal by Munir El Haddadi snatched a 2-1 win at Krasnodar in the Group E clash on Tuesday.

The result left Europa League holders Sevilla second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference and nine ahead of Krasnodar and Stade Rennais. Chelsea also made the last 16 after an added-time header from Olivier Giroud gave them a 2-1 win at Rennes.

Ivan Rakitic gave Sevilla a fourth-minute lead with a thumping first-time shot from outside the penalty area before halftime substitute Wanderson equalised in the 56th and El Haddadi netted a last-gasp winner for the visitors. Croatian midfielder Rakitic stunned the home side with a precise strike into the bottom right corner and the visitors missed several chances in the first half to double their advantage, with El Haddadi and Diego Carlos going close.

Remy Cabella hit the post for Krasnodar and Sevilla striker Luuk De Jong volleyed over the bar at the other end early in the second half before Wanderson levelled. The Brazilian capped a flowing move when he side-stepped a defender in the area and beat goalkeeper Tomas Vadik with a crisp shot which Jules Kounde failed to clear off the line.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, the lively El Haddadi struck a sublime shot with his weaker right foot to beat home goalkeeper Evgeni Gorodov and send the Spanish side into the business end of Europe's premier club competition. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui was delighted his side reached the last 16 with games to spare.

"I'm happy with both the team's performance tonight and the fact that we managed to qualify for the knockout stages after just four games. That's especially valuable in this difficult season," he said. His counterpart Murad Musaev rued Kranodar's lapse in concentration which allowed Sevilla to score the winner deep into stoppage time.

"We can only blame ourselves for this result. We were good but only in some parts of the game. And of course we should've played until the end of the game. It was unacceptable to concede a goal like that in the final minutes." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fernandes double helps United beat Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United stayed top of Champions League Group H with two goals from Bruno Fernandes helping them to a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on Tuesday.Fernandes blasted United into a seventh-minute lead in spectacular fa...

Soccer-Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.After a slu...

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020