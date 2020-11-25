Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC President promises athletes 'unforgettable experience' at Olympic Village next year

Speaking from the Olympic Village during his recent visit to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach promised the athletes an unforgettable experience at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:09 IST
IOC President promises athletes 'unforgettable experience' at Olympic Village next year
IOC President Thomas Bach (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking from the Olympic Village during his recent visit to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach promised the athletes an unforgettable experience at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year. "You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic," said Bach in a video message addressing the global athletes' community.

"This is the place to be nine months from now. I am very happy to be able to greet you here from the Olympic Village in Tokyo," he added. Acknowledging the difficulties that many athletes are currently facing due to restrictive measures put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC President encouraged them to keep up with their preparations.

"Get ready for these Olympic Games and train even harder, even under these very difficult circumstances many of you, and most of you, are in at this moment. But if you look around again, I think it is worth the effort. I am looking forward to seeing you at Tokyo 2020, in Tokyo 2020 plus one," he said. IOC, in a release, said the water-side Olympic Village is designed to house the majority of athletes who will be competing at the Games.

Bach praised the accommodation and the view that the athletes will enjoy during their stay at the Olympic Village. He also stopped by the Olympic Stadium where he commended the atmosphere and design created by architect Kengo Kuma, who was also a member of the jury for the construction of Olympic House in Lausanne. Bach started his visit to Japan by meeting Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga. During the meeting of the joint IOC, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 project review that followed, all partners reaffirmed their full commitment to delivering Olympic and Paralympic Games fit for a post-coronavirus world next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future of digital payments - What's next for India's Digital Space: Lyra Network

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- In Indias journey towards becoming a cashless economy, two words and their impact played a significant role, demonetization and COVID-19. One laid out the foundation of digital payments and another...

Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months

A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. Janta Mali, who has applied for Indian citizenship, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Pakist...

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020