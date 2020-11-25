Left Menu
Baseball-Korean Series champs NC Dinos celebrate with sword and sorcery

The Dinos, who are owned by NCSoft, beat the Bears 4-2 in Games Six of the Korea Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Captain Yang Eui-ji then held aloft a replica of the 'Execution Sword', one of the most powerful items in the developer's fantasy multiplayer role-playing game 'Lineage', as his team mates surrounded him on the mound.

After putting Doosan Bears to the sword to clinch their first Korean baseball championship on Tuesday, NC Dinos paid tribute to their owners by celebrating with a replica blade from one of the videogame developer's most popular titles. The Dinos, who are owned by NCSoft, beat the Bears 4-2 in Games Six of the Korea Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Captain Yang Eui-ji then held aloft a replica of the 'Execution Sword', one of the most powerful items in the developer's fantasy multiplayer role-playing game 'Lineage', as his team mates surrounded him on the mound. "Lineage has basically kept us afloat. We wanted our ownership to feel proud of our championship," Yang, the Korean Series' Most Valuable Player, was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"(Second baseman Park) Min-woo said we should do something game-related because NC is so closely associated with games. The company made an awesome replica for us." The Dinos were also presented with the Korean Series trophy, which paled in comparison to the five-foot long sword.

Earlier this year, 'Lineage 2' topped the charts in user spending in South Korea as more people stayed indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

