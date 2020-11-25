Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Alderweireld out for up to four weeks, says Spurs boss Mourinho

But we have Davinson Sanchez." Defender Matt Doherty is back in training after missing the last match due to a positive COVID-19 test, while attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will sit out at least the next two games with an Achilles' problem. Spurs face Mourinho's former club and third-placed Chelsea in the league on Sunday, but the 57-year-old said they were focused solely on Thursday's Europa League clash.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:49 IST
Soccer-Alderweireld out for up to four weeks, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld could be out of action for two to four weeks, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday, after the Portuguese initially feared the Belgium international had suffered a long-term injury. Alderweireld sustained a groin injury in Spurs' 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City last weekend and will miss Thursday's Europe League home game against Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

However, the Spurs centre half could return in time for next month's key Premier League clash against champions Liverpool, who are behind Mourinho's league leaders on goal difference. "Toby has a muscular injury but it is not as big as we initially thought," Mourinho told reporters before Thursday's Europa League Group J game. "I would say (he will be out) between two and four weeks, and he will not be playing tomorrow.

"Of course it is bad news as he was playing his best football. He is an important player that we miss. But we have Davinson Sanchez." Defender Matt Doherty is back in training after missing the last match due to a positive COVID-19 test, while attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will sit out at least the next two games with an Achilles' problem.

Spurs face Mourinho's former club and third-placed Chelsea in the league on Sunday, but the 57-year-old said they were focused solely on Thursday's Europa League clash. "The next match is not Chelsea, it is Ludogrets," he said. "We have to win the match tomorrow and after that, we will focus on Chelsea."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist killings in Mexico worst in a decade, government says

This has been the most violent year for journalists in Mexico in at least a decade, with 19 murdered, a senior official said on Wednesday, the latest sign the government is struggling to get a grip on chronic violence. Alejandro Encinas, de...

Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer 'Chhorii' goes on floors

Actor&#160;Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer horror film Chhorii began shooting in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The project is the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror Lapachhapi directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the 2016 original.The ...

The Weeknd slams Grammys, after being snubbed from 2021 nominations

After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday local time called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt. The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Gra...

With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020