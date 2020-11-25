Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football legend Maradona passes away

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:27 IST
Football legend Maradona passes away
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully. As per Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will not allow 'love-jihad' in MP, says CM Chouhan

Following in the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh government, Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called Love Jihad-related offences, in its new ordinance. While addressing a public rally in Umaria d...

Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria

Swiss federal police said Wednesday a woman suspected of carrying out a knife attack that injured two other women and is being investigated as possible terrorism had formed a relationship online with a jihadi in Syria, and had attempted to ...

ISL 7: Le Fondre's late penalty helps Mumbai beat Goa 1-0

Adam le Fondres late penalty in injury time helped Mumbai City FC to beat FC Goa by 1-0 in the Indian Super League at Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday. Sergio Loberas men had played much of the match with a man-advantage after Redeem Tlang...

Indian-Origin New Zealand MP takes oath in Sanskrit, creates history

New Zealand Member of Parliament MP Dr Gaurav Sharma on Wednesday created history by becoming the first parliamentarian of Indian origin to take oath in Sanskrit language on foreign land. Dr Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020