I watched football for you: Ganguly condoles Maradona's demise

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying that he watched the football just for the Argentine striker.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:38 IST
Sourav Ganguly with Maradona (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying that he watched the football just for the Argentine striker. "My hero no more ...my mad genius rest in peace. I watched football for you," Ganguly tweeted.

Sprinter Usain Bolt also took to Twitter to express his condolences. "RIP to legend #Maradona," Bolt tweeted. Spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted to express his shock with the passing away of football legend Maradona.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara tweeted: "Such sad news of the passing of an icon and a legend. A man who defined an era and brought joy and inspiration to many millions around the world. Rest In Peace Diego Maradona." The official Twitter handles of IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad also tweeted to condole the demise of Maradona.

Earlier today, Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack. The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported. Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

