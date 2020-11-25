Left Menu
FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday age 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Eternal Diego." FORMER ARGENTINA TEAMMATE OSWALDO ARDILLES, ON TWITTER "Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. RIP my dear friend." FORMER ARGENTINA PLAYER JAVIER MASCHERANO "Eternal thanks Diego for everything you have given us.

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday age 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his death:

ITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A "devastating blow" for both city and club.

"We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock." "Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego."

BRAZIL FOOTBALL GREAT PELE, IN A STATEMENT TO REUTERS "Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER, ON TWITTER "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego"

ARGENTINA'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, ON TWITTER "Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

BOCA JUNIORS FOOTBALL CLUB "Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego."

FORMER ARGENTINA TEAMMATE OSWALDO ARDILLES, ON TWITTER "Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend."

FORMER ARGENTINA PLAYER JAVIER MASCHERANO "Eternal thanks Diego for everything you have given us. Rest in peace. You won it all."

