Left Menu
Development News Edition

Among the Messi's and Ronaldo's, there will be only one Maradona

The debate on who between Pele and Diego Maradona was the better player didn't make sense to many who grew up in the 80s and 90s because the magician from Brazil last played in October 1977.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:21 IST
Among the Messi's and Ronaldo's, there will be only one Maradona
Legendary football player Diego Maradona (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The debate on who between Pele and Diego Maradona was the better player didn't make sense to many who grew up in the 80s and 90s because the magician from Brazil last played in October 1977. Interestingly, even FIFA seemed to fail in this matter as the Player of the Century award was handed jointly to Pele and Maradona in 2000. No wonder then that football lost not just one of its favourite son on Wednesday as Maradona passed away, but also the reason why millions across the globe took to the game in the early 80s and 90s when television was making inroads into homes world over.

Even as people today talk about who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of All Times (GOAT), there is no denying the fact that there will only be one Maradona. If not for him, the world of football would have undoubtedly been poorer. Not many can boast of the kind of fan following that Maradona enjoyed despite the controversies that engulfed his career, be it the famous 'Hand of God' goal or the numerous drug-related cases. But then, that is what made him more than extraordinary, a true legend. Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.As per Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

The reason why he is regarded as the greatest player of all time is that he had many accolades to his name but the most decorated one is that he single-handedly led his country to the FIFA World Cup title in 1986.In his international career with Argentina, he earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals. Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final, and won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over England that entered football history for two different reasons. The first goal was an unpenalised handling foul known as the "Hand of God", while the second goal followed a 60 m (66 yd) dribble past five England players, voted "Goal of the Century" by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

Maradona also helped his nation reach a second consecutive World Cup final four years later, only to fall to West Germany. Maradona's vision, passing, ball control and unmatched dribbling skills always allowed him to manoeuvre better than most other football players.

He had the ability to dribble past multiple opposing players on a run. His presence and leadership on the field had a great effect on his team's general performance, while he would often be singled out by the opposition. In addition to his creative abilities, he also possessed an eye for goal and was known to be a free kick specialist. A precocious talent, Maradona was given the nickname "El Pibe de Oro" ("The Golden Boy"), a name that stuck with him throughout his career

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Maradona became the coach of Argentina in November 2008. He was in charge of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament.

He also coached various clubs including Dubai-based club Al Wasl, Fujairah, Dorados and the most recent one was Argentine Primera Division club Gimnasia de La Plata from September 2019 until his death. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6,159 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 6,159 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, 4,844 recoveries and 65 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total count of cases in the s...

JNU to hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture from January 12 every year, the university said.According to a press note, Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival w...

Trading in LVB shares to be suspended from Thursday, says NSE

Following the Union Cabinets approval for the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank in India, the National Stock Exchange NSE said the banks share trading will be suspend...

Will not allow 'love-jihad' in MP, says CM Chouhan

Following in the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh government, Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called Love Jihad-related offences, in its new ordinance. While addressing a public rally in Umaria d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020