'Magician who showed us why football is called beautiful game': Rahul on Diego Maradona

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a magician who showed people why football is called "the beautiful game". He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'," tweeted Gandhi, who is a football fan "My condolences to his family, friends and fans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:25 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a magician who showed people why football is called "the beautiful game". Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before struggling with cocaine use and obesity, has died. He was 60

"Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'," tweeted Gandhi, who is a football fan

"My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," he said.

