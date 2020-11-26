Left Menu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of Maradona

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a rare sportsperson who enthralled millions with his magical game. He was 60 "His sudden demise is a huge loss to the world of football. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:16 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a rare sportsperson who enthralled millions with his magical game. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died on Wednesday. He was 60

"His sudden demise is a huge loss to the world of football. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. PTI NAB  SRY

