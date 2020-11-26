There will be no another Maradona born again: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju mourned the demise of Argentine football legend and said there will be no other Diego Maradona born again. Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

Rijiju said he was extremely lucky to see the live magic of 'Maradona'. "There will be no another Maradona born again. He is the first Football Superstar we saw live in television. I couldn't see the live game of great Pele and mesmerizing Garrincha playing but I'm extremely lucky to see the live magic of MARADONA! RIP "God of Football"," Rijiju tweeted.

Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted to express grief with the passing away of football legend Maradona.

"The sporting world will miss you dearly! #RIPDiegoMaradona," Ashwin said. Star Indian women's batter Mithali Raj termed Maradona's demise as a 'big loss'.

"A big loss. One of the greatest sportspersons, an icon, a crowd puller, a champion, a legend. Diego Maradona will be etched in gold for 86' World Cup. Rest in peace," Mithali tweeted. Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team.