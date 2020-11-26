Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

India's much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of limited crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The visiting players and support staff were staying at Pullman in Sydney Olympic Park during their "soft quarantine" where they only met at the ground during training.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:46 IST
Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day "soft quarantine" on the outskirts of the city. India's much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of limited crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visiting players and support staff were staying at Pullman in Sydney Olympic Park during their "soft quarantine" where they only met at the ground during training. Also no player was allowed to sit beside each other and multiple buses were used for travelling to and fro.

After the completion of the two-week quarantine, the Indian team moved into the Inter Continental Hotel, which had been its traditional hub during previous tours to this part of the country. Having entered the bio-bubble, players will now have a bit more freedom where they can at least meet each other within a controlled environment and have meals together.

Needless to say, the 14-day quarantine has been challenging for the players who landed here straight from the UAE after spending nearly three months in a bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League. India's white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul admitted that he felt a lot better when he got together with his teammates for training.

"Challenge has been being in the room alone. The time you practice, meet teammates, is the best time in the day. You have fun together. Challenge is mostly when you are back in the room and all alone," Rahul said. The Indian team is in Australia for a full-fledged tour comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The tour begins on Friday with the first ODI here while the Test series starts on December 17 in Adelaide.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

Ethiopias prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned its half-million residents to stay indoors an...

Maradona made the ball meditate on his feet: Ravi Shastri

One man who made the ball meditate on his feet, said Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday while condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The whole sports fraternity was left in shock on Wednesday as Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020