Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local football team in Manipur pays homage to late Argentine legend Maradona

A local football team in Imphal on Thursday paid homage to Argentine legend and deceased football player Diego Maradona who passed away yesterday night.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:23 IST
Local football team in Manipur pays homage to late Argentine legend Maradona
Local football team in Imphal pays homage to Maradona. Image Credit: ANI

A local football team in Imphal on Thursday paid homage to Argentine legend and deceased football player Diego Maradona who passed away yesterday night. Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

"It was a great loss. We want to convey to the (Maradona) family that we're praying for them. We're greatly pained by his demise," the football team coach told ANI. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. Soccer players in Siliguri also expressed grief on the sudden demise of Football prince Diego Maradona.

"Everyone is feeling bad as he was the inspiration for us. All the players also observed silence for a minute for Maradona," one local player from Siliguri told ANI. "It's a big loss for football. Maradona did numerous things for Argentina. He also coached many teams. He was synonymous with the game of football," another player said.

Maradona had also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio to soon start manufacturing Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at Baramati plant

Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday said it will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, ahead of its launch. Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida i...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies supported by depressed dollar

Emerging market stocks resumed gains on Thursday, while currencies firmed as the dollar lost more ground in the wake of downbeat U.S. economic data. The Turkish lira firmed after weakening to 8 per dollar on Wednesday, while the Russian rou...

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020